Congratulations are in order to several people who make Umatilla a special place to live and work.
During the March 21 Distinguished Citizen Awards Banquet, Tina Ridings was named Citizen of the Year; AgSource Laboratories received Business of the Year; and Above and Beyond recipients were Clyde & Betty Nobles, Larry & Marge Nelson and William Meade.
The event was coordinated by the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.