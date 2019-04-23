The Umatilla County Historical Society raised more than $350,000 for the exhibit “Umatilla Gold: The History of Wheat in Umatilla County.”
The group has been carefully planning, strategizing and fundraising for more than four years to raise money to install the exhibit at Heritage Station Museum in Pendleton. It will tell the story of wheat in Umatilla County, highlighting its importance in the history, culture and economy of the region.
“Umatilla Gold” will be fabricated and installed by Formations, Inc. of Portland — the firm responsible for designing and installing exhibits at the SAGE Center in Boardman. The exhibit will open in August and will run for 10 years.
To accomplish the goal of creating “Umatilla Gold,” the Umatilla County Historical Society has received support from a wide variety of sources:
Individual or Family Donations: Dale & Shirley Moll, Ben & Nora Lee Holdman, Betty Jean Holmes, Bill & Marcy Holton, Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, Carrick & Nancy Gilgen, Cecil & Betty Jean Holmes, Charles & Dinah Hemphill, Daryl & Marjean Corey, Dave & Shari Dallas, Fred & Betty Price, Mark & JoAnna Hales, Harriet Isom, Henry & Marcia Lorenzen, Jim & Leslee Williams, Bob & Deborah Johns, Larry & Suzanne Coppock, Leon & Dorothy Reese, Mack Temple, Madison Ranches, Inc., McGregor Co /Alex McGregor, Mike & Jill Thorne, Jeff & Sharilyn Newtson, Patrick & Kim Straughan, Raymond (Fred) & Mary Len Rees, Mary Alice Ridgway, Stone Ranch LLC, Tillman Stone, Tim & Jennifer Hawkins, Tom & Patti Winn, Tim & Jennifer Weidert.
Business Sponsors: The Oregon Wheat Foundation, The Port of Umatilla, The Port of Portland, and Formations, Inc.
Charitable Trusts and Other Organizations: M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, $122,000; Oregon Cultural Trust, $30,513; Fred W. Fields Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation, $25,000; Union Pacific Foundation, $25,000; Autzen Foundation, $15,000; Oregon Heritage Commission, $10,890; Robert D. and Marcia H. Randall Charitable Trust, $10,000; Umatilla County Community and Economic Development, $10,000; Oregon Museum Grant (Oregon Heritage Commission), $8,038; Oregon Heritage Commission, $7,200; Blue Mountain Community Foundation, $3,000; Pacific Power Foundation, $2,000.
Heritage Station Museum is located at 108 S.W. Frazer Ave., Pendleton. For more information, call 541-276-0012 or visit www.heritagestationmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.