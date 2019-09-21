Dear People of Oregon,
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU! When I wrote a letter to you back in February asking you to send items of interest that might help me learn about your state, I had no idea that I would receive 16 pieces of mail from your state!
I was so excited when packages started arriving from different places in Oregon! I received a China plate, brochures, and maps. This is a picture of my final project. This is just one view of my State Fair Float and many items were attached to the sides and back of the float, as well. I couldn’t fit all the good stuff you sent me on my little shoe box!
Since you shared so much information with me about Oregon I wanted to share a little bit of information with you about Virginia. It is very beautiful here and we live very close to the famous monuments in Washington, D.C.
This project could not have been the success that it was without YOU! I am so grateful.
From Andrei
Ms. Lyons’ third grade class
The Langley School, McLean, Virginia
