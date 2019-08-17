JOHN DAY — Volunteers from across Oregon partnered with the Malheur National Forest for a two-day habitat restoration work event.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Summer Rendezvous effort also celebrated conservation successes in Oregon. The annual event has been going on for more than 10 years.
According to a press release from Shawna Clark, a public affairs specialist with the Forest Service, the focus of the July 18-19 effort was on aspen restoration projects. Small projects at separate sites included barbed-wire fence removal, big game aspen fence maintenance and buck and pole fence construction preparation.
Also, a major work project had volunteers from RMEF teaming up with a six-person AmeriCorps crew, North Fork John Day Watershed Council youth crew members and Forest Service staff. They worked as a large group to construct two buck and pole aspen fences on Blue Mountain Ranger District in the Damon Project area.
Clark said a total of 447.5 volunteer hours contributed to 0.75 miles of buck and pole fence protecting approximately 4 acres of aspen, 0.25 miles of aspen fence maintenance, 0.25 acres of invasive weed removal and 1 mile of four-wire fence removal accomplished during the two-day work effort.
