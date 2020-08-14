WALLOWA COUNTY — Cultural organizations across Oregon, including three organizations in Wallowa County, will receive more than $2.7 million in funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust in fiscal year 2021 thanks to the generosity of residents who invested in the state’s cultural tax credit.
The awards include a total of $676,760 to the Cultural Trust’s five statewide partners (Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage Commission, Oregon Humanities, Oregon Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office); $676,760 to 45 county and tribal cultural coalitions, for regranting in their communities; and $1,353,520 in competitive Cultural Development Program awards to 78 cultural organizations serving most geographic regions of the state.
Included in the awards were repeat winners Josephy Center for Arts and Culture ($22,733) and Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center ($17,640) in Joseph, and Wallowa History Center ($12,725) in Wallowa, which received a first-time award.
“We are incredibly grateful to the loyalty of our donors for their steadfast support of culture during very challenging times,” said Chuck Sams III, chair of the Cultural Trust board. “Our collective culture is the glue that binds us together as Oregonians, especially during difficult times. Arts and culture cross all boundaries and inspire us to celebrate our diversity and resilience as a people.”
The amount of overall grant awards is virtually even with fiscal year 2020, he added, due to a slight increase in fiscal year donations coupled with a slight decrease in interest earnings on the permanent fund.
