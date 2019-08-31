PENDLETON — The Pendleton Walmart store recently provided a grant to Pendleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post 922.
Recognizing all the great work the VFW does, and having an active duty military daughter, Walmart manager Shawna Nulf wanted to find a way to give back to the organization. The $1,000 donation will be put towards the purchase of 72 new 3-foot-by-5-foot American flags to be used for community parades and patriotic events, said Fred Bradbury, VFW Fourth of July parade chairman.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars was originally created in 1899 and later recognized by Congress in 1936. The local Let’er Buck Post 922 was approved in 1919, Bradbury said. To qualify for membership, one must have honorably served overseas in an area of foreign conflict approved by Congress.
The primary function of the VFW organization is to help disabled veterans, as well as their dependents, and to promote Americanism through local community service, Bradbury said. The VFW motto is “We honor the dead by serving the living.”
The local VFW post supports communities in a variety of ways, including awarding two yearly scholarships to students attending Blue Mountain Community College, providing Color Guards for events and parades, and making donations to youth athletic and scholastic programs. VFW members also participate in local river and highway rest stop cleanups and hosts the VFW Cowboy Breakfast each year during the four days of Pendleton Round-Up.
For more information about the Let’er Buck Post, contact Bradbury at fbradbury@yahoo.com or 541-377-7474.
