The Hermiston Warming Station (HWS) would like to thank Wildhorse, Good Shepherd, Walmart Distribution Center, Umatilla Electric Cooperative and Tillamook for the generous grants received.
The Hermiston Warming Station is 100% volunteer run and privately funded through donations and grants. Donations can be made to P.O. Box 433, Hermiston, OR 97838.
The upcoming training schedule for October and November at HWS (1075 S. Highway 395) are:
• Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3-4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-6:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9-10:30 a.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3-4:30 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30-8 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 15 from 9-10:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6-7:30 p.m.
For more information, call 541-289-2150.
Adelaide Zumwalt, Hermiston Warming Station
