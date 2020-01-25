PENDLETON — Culinary creations at the Pendleton Warming Station will be a little easier these days thanks to a donation from Altrusa International of Pendleton.
The service club provided a $250 grant for the purchase of cookware for the station’s kitchen. Several members of the kitchen crew were thrilled with the new items.
The Pendleton Warming Station is part of the outreach through Neighbor 2 Neighbor. It provides overnight shelter in freezing conditions during the winter months.
Financial contributions and in-kind gifts are always welcome and appreciated. The nonprofit organization keeps a current wish list on its website. For more information, visit www.n2npendleton.org, www.facebook.com/n2nPendleton or call 765-791-8332.
