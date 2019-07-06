WALLA WALLA — The Larry Beamer family recently announced that the Althadel Johns Beamer Memorial Scholarship for 2019 is being awarded to Weston Middle School.
The fund is managed by Blue Mountain Community Foundation as a permanent endowment. Since Althadel’s death in 1996, gifts from the fund have helped students in the Athena-Weston School District with assistance on band trips, instruments, vocal music, and individual scholarships for students with musical interests.
This year’s disbursement from the fund will support a newly formed guitar class by purchasing guitars for the school. The planned guitar class, which was requested by the students, will start this coming fall. The Beamer family is pleased to have the opportunity to support music education in Athena through their support of this project and is looking forward to attending the guitar class’s musical presentation.
The memorial fund was established through the generous gifts of many local residents who gave to the Althadel Johns Scholarship when it was initially established. For more information, or to contribute to the fund, write to: Althadel Beamer Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, 22 E. Poplar Ave., Suite 206, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
