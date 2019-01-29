Gary George, CEO of Wildhorse Resort & Casino, expressed gratitude to employees for their diligent participation in promoting the operation’s growth.
George made the presentation while recognizing top employees at the resort during a Jan. 22 celebration, held in the Rivers Event Center. More than 500 people were on hand to applaud the success of the business and its workforce.
Long-time employees were recognized for significant anniversaries. They received luggage sets, Pendleton blankets and embroidered jackets.
Diane Long, marketing director, who has been with Wildhorse for nine years, received director of the year. Cal Tyer, hotel manager, who has been with the company since 2006, received manager of the year.
Recipients of the supervisor and employee of the year awards were chosen from the monthly titleholders named throughout the year, as voted upon by their peers.
Supervisor of the year went to Robin Hauck, slot shift manager, who has been at Wildhorse since 1999. Employee of the year in a support position was Chris Cortez, multimedia specialist, who began working for Wildhorse in 2015. Employee of the year in a front-line position was Angelina Hernandez, who works in custodial maintenance. She has worked with the organization for nearly 13 years.
With about 900 employees, it’s a notable achievement to be singled out as a top employee at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, said Mary Liberty-Traughber, public relations manager. Those being recognized as exceptional employees also received Pendleton blankets and monetary awards. Their portraits will hang in the administration hallway for the entire year.
For more information about the Wildhorse awards, contact Liberty-Traughber at 1-800-654-9453 or mary.liberty@wildhorseresort.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.