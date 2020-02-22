MISSION — The Wildhorse Foundation sprung to action after reading a Feb. 10 email from the American Red Cross.
The message was clear, Mary Liberty-Traughber, Wildhorse Foundation administrator, said in a press release, the American Red Cross was working very hard to support area flood victims and needed help — shelters had been set up that were housing nearly 30 residents and more were expected. Public Affairs was working with the media to keep the entire state informed of the changing situation.
Also, 80 people showed up to volunteer on Feb. 9, and coordination was underway to engage them. Damage assessment was taking place and strategic plans were being made for the next five to seven days.
The report, Liberty-Traughber said, was impressive and the request for assistance could not be overlooked. The following day, the board for the Wildhorse Foundation met and approved a $2,500 emergency grant for the American Red Cross — and the day after that, a check was handed to Dale Kunce, the regional Red Cross CEO.
Liberty-Traughber said the formal grant award process through Wildhorse Foundation takes up to two months after the close of the quarter. An applicant, she said, may not see a check in the mail for weeks. But there was no question, these funds had to be transferred quickly.
The Wildhorse Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and is overseen by a board of directors. Operations are managed by Wildhorse Resort & Casino. For more information, contact Liberty-Traughber at mary.liberty@wildhorseresort.com, 541-966-1628 or visit www.thewildhorsefoundation.com.
