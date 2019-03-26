Students at Stanfield Secondary School received a runner-up award during the Google Wind Challenge, held March 16 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles.
Under the category of “Best Electrical,” the Stanfield project was “Gone with the Wind.” More than 160 students representing 35 high school and middle school teams competed to build the competition’s top wind turbines.
The Wind Challenge and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — fair is sponsored by Google and produced in partnership with Gorge Technology Alliance and Columbia Gorge Community College. Wind Challenge organizers strive to bring hands-on STEM opportunities to local students and inspire the next generation of leaders in these fields.
“We always hope the Wind Challenge sparks an interest in science and technology both for students and community members,” said Richard Stillwell, Google data center operations manager.
This is the sixth year the Wind Challenge was held. For more information, visit www.windchallenge.org.
