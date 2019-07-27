ATHENA — Kim and Judi Clark were recognized with the July Yard of the Month by the Athena Chamber of Commerce.
A sign has graced their yard throughout the month to bring attention to the honor. They live on South Third Street, which is located across from Athena City Park. In addition, the Clarks received a ceramic flower pot and gardening gloves in congratulations from the chamber.
People are invited to submit a nomination for yards to be recognized. Nomination forms are available at the chamber table during the Athena Tuesday Market and at the Athena Post Office. Also, people can send nominations via the chamber’s Facebook page or email athenachamber@gmail.com.
