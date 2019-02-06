The annual regional Chess for Success tournament was held Feb. 2, 2019, at Hermiston High School and hosted students from Heppner, Nixyaawii, and Hermiston competing in five rounds throughout the day. Competitors earned one point per win and stalemates gave each player a half point.
The top five point-earners per school comprises the final placing team for the top elementary and middle school grade level. Top individuals winning grade level honors for kindergarten through fourth grades combined, then singly for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades, and the top high school single player, will compete at the state contest in March, held at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.
Top individual finishers included: K-4: tie: Claire Lindsay and Joe McMasters, fourth grade, Heppner Elementary; fifth grade: Owen Guerra, Heppner Elementary; sixth grade: Yahir Conejo, Sandstone Middle School, Hermiston; seventh grade: Luke Gray, Armand Larive Middle School, Hermiston; High School: Isaac Bonifer, Hermiston.
Top team finishes (top five point earners) included: Elementary: Heppner Elementary School (multi-way tie for the final spot): Owen Guerra (4 points), Claire Lindsay (4), Joe McMasters (4), Journey Cavan (3), Avia Botefuhr (2.5), Mary Ashbeck (2.5), Isabel Payne (2.5), Jasper Hanna (2.5); 6-8 Division: Armand Larive Middle School: Luke Gray (5 points), Zane Herron (3), Keegan Kellison (3), Dillon Herron (2.5), Elijah Robinson (2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.