I am writing to congratulate and thank the board of directors, sale committee and volunteers who made the Umatilla County Fair not only a reality, but a big success. Preparation and execution of the fair is a lot of hard work under any circumstances, but the skill with which it was reimagined and run was amazing.
Another thanks to the East Oregonian for the great and very interesting section on Til Taylor. I do not recall a better or more informative special story. It contained so much information and portrayed an interesting glimpse into the event and that period of time.
Tim Mabry
Hermiston
