Just wanted you to know how much we enjoyed reading "Remembering Til Taylor 100 Years Later." Excellent commemorative article and your collaborative research really hit the mark. Thank you for all your hard work in publishing the East Oregonian.
Patti and Francis Hutchins
Pendleton
