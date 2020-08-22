We were asleep when the fire started. The next morning, we were alerted by a good friend who asked if the fire was on us? We had no idea what he was talking about until we went over to see the damage for ourselves.
Just before our wheat was to be harvested, a lightning strike started a fire behind the business of Lindell’s Auto Salvage. The fire was stopped a few hundred yards from our wheat. Looking at the fire’s close proximity to our wheat and how small the burned patch was (a few acres), it became very apparent to us that the Pendleton Fire Department has skilled firemen working there. Wind is always a factor in fighting a fire and this time the wind was blowing from the east and directly toward our wheat.
We just want to take a moment to thank the Pendleton Fire Department and the firefighters who so quickly extinguished the flames, saving our wheat and possibly our home.
Steve Sheasly and the Gayle Rosenberg Ranch
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.