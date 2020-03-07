PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Cultural Coalition recently provided a grant to the Oregon East Symphony. The $1,500 will be used for the OES Youth Orchestra’s Simple Symphony concert.
The money provides funding to help support the spring rehearsal and performance series for the intermediate and beginner level preparatory orchestras: the OES Youth Orchestra and the Preludes Orchestra.
The ensembles will present two joint concerts, including the evening of Thursday, May 14 at the Vert Auditorium and Friday, May 15 at the Pendleton Farmers Market.
The Thursday evening performance will also feature second-year students from the Symphony Strings after-school program. As part of the performances, the OES Youth Orchestra will perform Benjamin Britten‘s “Simple Symphony” in its entirety.
The OESYO rehearses Thursday evenings in the Pendleton High School music department under the direction of Zachary Banks, OES education director and principal cellist with the Oregon East Symphony. The Preludes Orchestra, under the direction of Melinda Tovey, a local private violin instructor and section violinist with the symphony, also rehearses at PHS on the same evenings. Rehearsal facilities are donated in-kind through the Pendleton School District.
Funding for the 2020 Umatilla County Cultural Coalition grants is provided by the Oregon Cultural Trust. Grants are used in support of local projects, which further Umatilla County’s Cultural Plan. For more information or to view the full Cultural Plan, visit www.umatillacountyculture.org. For more about the Oregon East Symphony, go to www.OregonEastSymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.