HERMISTON — The Elks Northeast District Hoop Shoot contest — which represents Elks in Hood River Lodge #1507, The Dalles Lodge #303, Condon Lodge #1869, Heppner Lodge #358, Hermiston Lodge #1845, Milton-Freewater Lodge #2146, Enterprise Lodge #1829 and Baker Lodge #338 — was held Jan. 5 in Hermiston. There were 34 kids representing seven of the lodges that competed at the district contest. The winners included:
Boys 8-9: Cooper Stefani (Heppner, 17/30) won in shoot-off; Brandon Yanke (Enterprise, 15/30), Brennon Garrick (Baker, 10/25)
Girls 8-9: Ciciley Stefani (Heppner, 16/25), Danielle Westin (The Dalles, 11/25), Heidi Follett (Enterprise, 10/25)
Boys 10-11: Christian Sanchez-Lamas (Hermiston, 16/25), Ryder Steward (Condon, 17/30) won in shoot-off; Brody McDaniel (Heppner, 16/30)
Girls 10-11: Charlotte Hansell (Milton-Freewater,15/25), Colbi Bachman (Baker, 11/25), Healy Hisler (Heppner, 11/25)
Boys 12-13: Jason Hull (The Dalles, 23/25), Wyatt Johnson (Condon, 18/30) won in shoot-off; Mason Orem (Heppner, 17/30)
Girls 12-13: Julie Hull (The Dalles, 23/25), Tessa Duncan (Enterprise, 15/30) won in shoot-off; Araceli Madrigal (Hermiston, 14/30)
Also competing at districts were: Boys 8-9: Aaron Bates, Alexander Gonzalez, AJ Schultz, Preston Hendricks. Girls 8-9: Hadley Steward, Lili Castillo. Boys 10-11: Malcolm Albee. Girls 10-11: Catherine Stephens; Rosie Corona, Owyhee Harguess, Kestley Hodges. Boys 12-13: Chris Hendricksen, Ethan Beaty, Jaxn Grover. Girls 12-13: Zaleta Masterson, Hannah Smith.
The first-place contestant in each age group will compete at the State Elks Hoop Shoot contest Feb. 8 in Silverton. The winner in each age group will move on to compete at the regional contest in March in Pasco, Washington — these kids will shoot free throws against winners from the Elks Area 8 states of Alaska, Washington and Idaho. Regional winners will then complete at the national level in Chicago.
For more information about the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the Hermiston Elks Lodge will host an open house Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appetizers and beverages will be available. People are invited to learn what Elks lodges do for our communities, youths and veterans. For questions, call David Downing at 541-571-1089.
