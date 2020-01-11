REDMOND — A total of 154 cadets graduated from the Oregon National Guard Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) class 2019-02 on Dec. 18, 2019, in Redmond.
OYCP is Oregon’s only accredited state-wide alternative high school. The school is a nontraditional model that operates similar to a military academy.
The program’s mission is to provide opportunities for personal growth, self improvement, and academic achievement. It offers an alternative for Oregon high school dropouts, teens no longer attending and those failing in school.
The highly structured nontraditional environment integrates training, mentoring and diverse educational activities. It’s guided by military principles, structure and self-discipline, and is accredited by the Northwest Accreditation Commission and approved by the Oregon Department of Education.
There is no tuition fee for the five-month physical and academic training program. Eligible individuals, ages 16-18, are accepted from all 36 counties in Oregon.
For more information about the program, contact 541-317-9623, oycpadmissions@mil.state.or.us or visit www.oycp.com.
