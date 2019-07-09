CONDON — The Condon Times-Journal is changing local hands after Steven and Renee Allen purchased the newspaper on July 1 from McLauren Stinchfield of Macro Graphics Condon.
Stinchfield owned, published, and edited the paper for the last 45 years.
“I don’t really know what to think of it yet. I’m not sure of how to think of there not being anymore deadlines,” Stinchfield said. “It’s been a great 45 years and has been an honor and a privilege to publish in my hometown.”
The small town located in Gilliam County has relied on the weekly paper for local journalism since 1886, and the now-former owner doesn’t want that to stop.
“It just has to continue, and it will,” Stinchfield said and highlighted that the married couple are young and ready to take over.
Steven Allen, 40, said that he and his wife Renee, 38, are family friends with the Stinchfields and that they’ve been leaning on their “institutional knowledge” of the business and community.
“We’re really fortunate to have them as mentors,” Steven said.
When asked, Steven declined to comment on or disclose the purchase price of the paper.
Prior to the purchase, Steven has worked on community development projects and nonprofits in the area, while Renee is a graphic designer and web developer. When asked why they purchased the paper, Steven pointed to his family and his deep roots to the region.
Steven’s grandmother was a first generation immigrant from Scotland and grew up in Condon, where she ultimately graduated from the local high school in 1954.
Steven grew up in the surrounding areas and said he and his wife are ready to take on the responsibility as the town’s source for local news.
“It felt like time to come home,” Steven said. “We want to play a role in serving, helping and developing our community.”
The Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association lists the paper’s circulation as 1,306.
Along with their watchdog role in the community, Steven added that he wanted to help the area technologically adapt to the changes of today. And with Renee’s specializations, they hope to help local businesses increase and improve their online presence.
