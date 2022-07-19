PENDLETON — Both city workers and contractors are busy on Pendleton streets this summer. State contractors replaced and removed street lights on Court and made sidewalks accessible to wheel-chairs in the spring, disrupting local businesses.

“The storm system on Byers was of 1920s vintage,” Bob Patterson, Pendleton public works director, said. “We could do the water pipe replacement with in-house crews. If the project is over $200,000, we have to bid it out. We like to use in-house, because they’re better at working with the public. It’s the old three-legged stool. Speed, quality and cost: you can have only two.”

