PENDLETON — Both city workers and contractors are busy on Pendleton streets this summer. State contractors replaced and removed street lights on Court and made sidewalks accessible to wheel-chairs in the spring, disrupting local businesses.
“The storm system on Byers was of 1920s vintage,” Bob Patterson, Pendleton public works director, said. “We could do the water pipe replacement with in-house crews. If the project is over $200,000, we have to bid it out. We like to use in-house, because they’re better at working with the public. It’s the old three-legged stool. Speed, quality and cost: you can have only two.”
Fiber optics companies are laying cable all over town, Patterson added.
“There have been issues through city rights of way,” he said. “They use multiple subcontractors.”
Pendleton is using different contractors for its street overlay work. American Rock Products, formerly Pioneer Asphalt, is at work repaving now, Patterson reported.
“For southeast Byers, southwest 10th, around the old PGG building, and southeast 4th between Emigrant and Dorion, we’re using Humbert Asphalt of Milton-Freewater,” he said. “We haven’t used them for a long time.”
Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown has been helping out his engineering staff, due to employee shortages.
Some Pendleton construction crews will begin working at 6 a.m. because of high temperatures in the summer months, the city said. These work weeks will be based on weather forecasts for temperatures at or above 90oF. Otherwise work crews will start at 7 a.m., their normal summer hour time.
“We are doing this to try to keep our employees out of the heat in the hottest part of the day,” Brown said. “By starting earlier, we can get most of our work done between 6 a.m. and 1 in the afternoon and try to keep our projects moving forward during high heat.”
Earlier this year, Oregon OSHA adopted new rules to protect workers from high heat and wildfire smoke. The Mandatory Information for Heat Illness Prevention rules went into effect June 15. They stipulate specific rest break durations and intervals based on the day’s heat index. During temperatures of 90 degrees or greater, the rule requires 10 minutes of a cool-down rest break every two hours. When the temperature is 105 degrees or greater, that number jumps up to 40 minutes of rest break every hour.
Because the change would require some heavy equipment work in the 6 a.m. hour, the city is exploring adjusting its noise ordinance to allow for the seasonal change. The current ordinance limits construction to between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the adjustment would allow city departments to use heavy equipment for an extra hour, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., during the summer months. The 6 a.m. time start was chosen as a compromise between efficiency for work crews and respect for Pendleton residents.
“In order to be more efficient with our crews, we’re looking to start earlier in the day while still trying to be respectful of noise,” Patterson said.
With the new schedule, public works crews will join employees of parks and recreation in the early work hours. Parks and recreation operates on a seasonal schedule where employees work 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the late spring and summer.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.