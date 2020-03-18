According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19?
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
IF I AM FEELING SICK WITH COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, WHAT SHOULD I DO?
Call your health care provider or the emergency room of your local hospital for medical advice if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.
WHERE CAN I GET THE TEST FOR COVID-19?
If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you are a resident in a community where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19 and develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. They will decide whether you need to be tested, but keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and people who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.
