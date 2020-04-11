$116 million from CARES Act earmarked for Oregon college students

WASHINGTON, D.C. — $116 million in aid is heading to Oregon college students for relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced in a press release Friday.
According to the release, the funds will be distributed between the state’s 73 colleges, universities and community colleges, which will then decide which students receive the aid in a form of a direct emergency cash grant.
“Every student — regardless of the color of their skin, their zip code, or their parents’ income — deserves a shot at a great education,” Merkley said in a statement. “We can’t let the coronavirus pandemic take that shot away, and that means we have to help our college students survive this unprecedented public health crisis.”
The funding comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Distributions to each institution is determined by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible but also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak.
Eastern Oregon University was allocated $1.15 million, and Blue Mountain Community College will receive $784,621.
“BMCC is very thankful for the CARES funds to better support our students during this unprecedented time," BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier said in a statement. "We are also so appreciative of Sen. Merkley for his very timely response to the needs of students and community colleges as we shift our way of providing educational services to some of the most vulnerable students in our region.”
According to the release, Merkley and Wyden are continuing to push for more assistance for college students in upcoming relief bills and are pushing for more resources to support K-12 students’ access to remote learning during the pandemic.
“The economic tsunami unleashed by this public health crisis must not end the educational dreams of students working hard in Oregon’s community colleges and four-year colleges and universities,” Wyden said in a statement. “I’m glad this assistance for expenses will help these students weather the storm, and I remain determined to keep working to support students pursuing their academic goals across Oregon.”
