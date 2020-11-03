UMATILLA COUNTY — An additional 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Umatilla County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county has added 34 cases but hospitalizations have remained stagnant with no admissions or discharges of COVID-positive patients since Nov. 1, according to the Umatllla County Public Health Department's regional dashboard.
The Umatilla County Public Health Department has reported 3,509 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began, and 45 county residents have died.
Prison spokesperson Ron Miles reported that 412 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton as of Nov. 2. Four people who tested positive while incarcerated at the Pendleton prison have died.
The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported an additional 94 cases among incarcerated people at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, and a combined 78 cases among staff at the two prisons in Umatilla County.
