UMATILLA COUNTY — Nineteen workplaces in Umatilla and Morrow counties are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority.
It’s a slight decline from last week’s disclosure of 22 workplaces facing outbreaks, one of the largest totals since the pandemic started.
Outbreaks are ongoing in hospitals, prisons and nursing homes around the two counties.
The state publishes an active outbreak in nursing homes if the facility reports more than three cases. The outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case. The local assisted living facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks are:
• Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hermiston, 32 cases and one death since July 15.
• Sun Terrace Hermiston, Hermiston, six cases since Aug. 20.
• Cascade Valley Assisted Living & Memory Care, Milton-Freewater, nine cases since Sept. 2.
• Milton-Freewater Health and Rehabilitation Center, Milton-Freewater, 18 cases since Sept. 3.
The state publishes a workplace outbreak when five or more cases are reported at a facility with 30 or more workers. An outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
• Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, 59 cases since July 21.
• Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, 50 cases since April 26.
• Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, 26 cases since July 12.
• Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, 23 cases since July 15.
• Lamb Weston East, Boardman, 22 cases since July 23.
• Lamb Weston West, Boardman, 18 cases since July 18.
• CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, 15 cases since Aug. 19.
• First Coast Security, Hermiston, eleven cases since Sept. 16.
• Union Pacific Railroad, Stanfield, ten cases since Sept. 20.
• Lamb Weston, Hermiston, nine cases since Aug. 4.
• Lamb Weston Packing Center, Boardman, nine cases since Aug. 18.
• JM Eagle, Umatilla, eight cases since Sept. 9.
• JVB Dairy, Ione, eight cases since Sept. 18.
• Les Schwab Tire Center, Hermiston, seven cases since Sept. 22.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.