PENDLETON — Twenty-two workplaces in Umatilla and Morrow counties are reporting outbreaks amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
The outbreaks, according to the Sept. 29 Oregon Health Authority's report, occurred in nursing homes, hospitals, food processing facilities and other facilities.
The largest active outbreak continues to be at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. The hospital has reported 57 cases among its staff between July 21 and Sept. 18.
The outbreaks come as the county faces yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, this time driven by an outbreak stemming from the Pendleton Round-Up. The county is reporting some of its highest daily COVID-19 case counts since the pandemic started, while cases elsewhere in the state decline on-average.
The state publishes an active outbreak in nursing homes if the facility reports more than three cases. The outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case. The local assisted living facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks are:
• Regency Hermiston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hermiston, 23 cases since July 13.
• Willowbrook Terrace, Pendleton, 19 cases and one death since July 30.
• Sun Terrace Hermiston, Hermiston, six cases since Aug. 20.
• Avamere at Hermiston, Hermiston, four cases since Sept. 2.
• Cascade Valley Assisted Living & Memory Care, Milton-Freewater, six cases since Sept. 2.
• Milton-Freewater Health and Rehabilitation Center, Milton-Freewater, 18 cases since Sept. 3.
The state publishes a workplace outbreak when five or more cases are reported at a facility with 30 or more workers. An outbreak is considered resolved if no new cases are reported within 28 days of the last case.
The Oregon Health Authority reported local workplace COVID-19 outbreaks occurred at the following:
• Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, 57 cases since July 21.
• Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, 48 cases since April 26.
• Lamb Weston East, Boardman, 22 cases since July 23.
• Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, since 22 cases July 15.
• Walmart Supercenter, Hermiston, 21 cases since July 30.
• Lamb Weston West, Boardman, 18 cases since July 18 .
• CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, 12 cases since Aug. 19.
• First Coast Security, Hermiston, 11 cases since Sept. 16.
• Lamb Weston, Hermiston, nine cases since Aug. 4.
• JVB Dairy, Ione, eight cases since Sept. 17.
• Lamb Weston Packing Center, Boardman, eight cases since Aug. 18.
• Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, eight cases since July 15.
• Union Pacific Railroad, Stanfield, eight cases since Sept. 20.
• JM Eagle, Umatilla, eight cases since Sept. 9.
• Dairy Queen, Hermiston, seven cases since Aug. 11.
• Les Schwab Tire Center, Hermiston, seven cases since Sept. 14.
