MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County and the Tillamook County Creamery Association have made $300,000 in COVID-relief grants available to local businesses and nonprofits, according to a press release.
The funds are coming from the Tillamook County Creamery Association and Business Oregon's allotment of coronavirus relief package funds, according to the release. Grants will be dispersed in amounts from $2,5000 to $25,000 determined by the number of employees and amount of 60-day fixed expenses.
“Local businesses make up the fabric of our community and they are hurting due to the impacts of COVID-19,” Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay stated in the release. “Businesses can now access these funds, and we encourage everyone who meets the criteria to apply as soon as they can.”
Only Morrow County businesses and organizations are eligible to apply, and must meet the following criteria:
- The business must have 25 or fewer employees.
- The business must be headquartered in Oregon and have its principal operations in Oregon.
- If required by Oregon law to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon, the business must be registered.
- The business was affected in either one of the following ways: 1.) Prohibited from operation as directed by Executive Order 20-12 or 2.) Can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 50% or more, beginning in the month of March 2020.
Businesses and organizations aren't eligible to apply if they've already received relief funding from the "State of Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Business Grant program or from the Statewide Business and Cultural Support Program," the release stated.
Grant submissions are due by Nov. 13, and applications details can be found at https://www.co.morrow.or.us/.
