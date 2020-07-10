UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County's case total keeps climbing by the dozens as another 44 cases and three hospitalizations with COVID-19 were reported on Friday, July 10, according to a press release.
The continuous rise of local cases puts the total at 984 for Umatilla County, with 17 of those hospitalized with the virus. That's the most hospitalized at any point since the virus began being tracked in early March.
Of the county's 984 cases, 554 are considered active and 423 are considered recovered. Seven deaths have been reported in the county.
Fifty-five of the reported cases are considered "presumptive," which means those individuals haven't tested positive for the virus but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 6.064 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.