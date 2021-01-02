HERMISTON — Some stood near the warmth of fires in the parking lot of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston, eating, drinking and sharing stories under the light of a nearly full moon on a clear, crisp and windless New Year’s Eve.
Dozens more sat in their cars nearby, waiting for the fireworks that would mark the end of a truly arduous year.
Two men stood perhaps 100 yards away, in the dark beyond the Festival of Lights, preparing nearly 100 fireworks that would “blow out the old (year) and bring in the new one,” pyrotechnician Tom Ramsey said.
Each person had a story of struggle — the struggle of helping their children through online school; the struggle of working in a hospital during the pandemic; the struggle of losing a loved one to COVID-19; the struggle of not seeing friends and family for months.
But each also had their story of hope — the hope from a year spent inside and closer to family; the hope from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine the day before; the hope from the notion that although the next day wouldn’t be any different, maybe the next year would.
“It’s a mixed feeling,” said Al Davis, the general manager of EOTEC, who organized the event as a last-ditch effort to bring some celebration to the community. “You can’t forget 2020 that fast, it’s right there and the scab is still wet. But you know what, it really can’t get much worse. It’s got to get better. So, we’re going to move forward.”
The lowlight of Davis’ year came just before Christmas, when his 82-year-old aunt passed away due to COVID-19. She was living in a nursing home in Pennsylvania after breaking her hip and was two weeks from receiving the vaccine when she tested positive for the virus. Less than a week later, she died, Davis said.
Growing up near his aunt, Davis said he would see her nearly every day. Her blunt, cranky and bold demeanor is what he’ll miss the most.
Lately, he’s been reflecting on one of her favorite quotes.
“She used to always say, ‘Be ready so you don’t have to get ready,’” he said. “Be prepared for whatever’s going to come on, so you don’t have to worry about what’s going to come on. And to this day, it’s kind of like what we have to do here. We’re ready,” no matter what the challenges the pandemic might bring.
The highlight of Davis’ year came with the newly completed adoption of his 2-year-old son, Landon, a foster child. He and his wife also foster Landon’s sister, Lily, who turned 7 months old on New Year’s Day.
For Josh Ruiz-Burleson, who helped set up the fireworks at EOTEC, his 2020 highlight has been spending more time with his four kids, playing board games and sharing meals. Helping them through online school has been challenging, but their neighbor, a retired school teacher, offered to help out, he said.
“My kids need to be in school,” he said. “They’re like me. They learn hands on. I have a special-needs child who needs more hands-on (learning) and one-on-one. Unfortunately, we’re not able to get that. And I think a lot of parents are struggling with the same thing.”
A mechanic for Mid Columbia Bus Company, Ruiz-Burleson said he worked alongside bus drivers in 2020, bringing hundreds of meals to children who typically get breakfast and lunch at schools in Stanfield, Umatilla and Hermiston.
“We have a lot of drivers who will do whatever they need to do to get that job done, which is awesome,” he said. “And being a father of four, we do have our struggles, but you know, we do what we have to do to keep them going.”
Ramsey, who helped set up the fireworks on New Year’s for free because he wanted to bring a sense of joy to his community, said he is looking forward to the simple things in normal life — restaurants, bowling alleys, working as a leader with the Royal Rangers, a group similar to the Boy Scouts, he said.
“There’s hope in 2021,” he said. “It seemed like after February, there was no hope. And then it seemed like, OK, it’s a new year, maybe let’s get some hope and get some things open. And we’ll see everything as it goes.”
