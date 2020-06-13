MISSION — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation didn’t have to do anything.
As a sovereign nation, the tribes weren’t subject to the governor’s stay-home orders, which either restricted or shut down wide swaths of the economy to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
But starting in March, the CTUIR began shutting down tribal facilities anyway. Beyond government buildings, the closures included the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, a sprawling enterprise that contributes significantly to the tribes’ budget and stands as one of the top economic engines of the region.
The CTUIR has aligned its closing and reopening plans with the state where it sees fit, but has largely operated on its own timeline: declaring an emergency over COVID-19 before Oregon or Umatilla County, imposing more stringent social distancing regulations and recommendations than state or local governments, and waiting a couple of weeks after the state began lifting stay-home rules to reopen Wildhorse.
Within days of declaring an emergency, the tribes appointed CTUIR spokesman Chuck Sams the commander of the COVID-19 Incident Command Team. At the forefront of many of the decisions the tribes made over the past three months, Sams explained why the CTUIR’s approach was more methodical than other governments.
“We’re not driven by capitalism,” he said.
Sams was quick to clarify that the tribes weren’t anti-capitalist, as evidenced by their long history of free trade. But the tribes are going to put the health and safety of its people ahead of profits.
Despite an early brush with the novel coronavirus — the first reported case was a Wildhorse employee who lived off-reservation and wasn’t a tribal member — the tribes have met their goal so far.
The CTUIR has no reported cases of COVID-19 as of June 13, even as they put 100 frontline employees through multiple rounds of testing. The rest of Umatilla County has not been as fortunate, reporting 158 cases and four deaths since the start of the pandemic.
When devising their plan for preventing the spread of COVID-19, the tribes reached back more than a century into their 10,000-year history and tried to find lessons from the disease outbreaks of years past.
Tasked with reviewing the tribes’ virus response from a communications standpoint, Sams was doing research on past health crises when Bobbie Conner, a tribal historian, told him to look at the oral histories of the measles epidemics of the 19th century.
The CTUIR — a collective composed of the Umatilla, Walla Walla and Cayuse tribes — has managed to keep COVID-19 at bay as other tribes around the country have struggled to slow it down.
But the memories of what happens when a virus spread through a tribal community unabated remain.
The mission
The Pacific Northwest’s relative isolation meant the region’s indigenous people were exposed to European diseases like scarlet fever, typhus and dysentery at a much later date than other American Indians.
But by 1847, it was the measles that would end up wiping out entire villages of the Cayuse people.
“They weren’t the only people who died in the pandemic, but they had the most devastation, the deepest penetration of devastation from the pandemic,” said Conner, the director of the CTUIR’s Tamastslikt Cultural Institute.
The tribes’ first contact stories with Euro-Americans came from 1805 and 1806, when Lewis and Clark traveled through the area.
The Americans left and European fur traders came in, and by the time Marcus Whitman established a Christian mission with the Cayuse near modern-day Walla Walla in 1836, local tribal members had been trading with and marrying white people for decades.
How the measles were transmitted to the Cayuse is a matter of historical debate, but Conner said the likeliest source is from the settlers who traveled the Oregon Trail, which was hitting its peak use by 1847.
“When the Oregon Trail migration begins, children become a routine part of the contact,” she said. “And as we know, children can be little petri dishes.”
As the measles begins to ravage the Cayuse, particularly afflicting the young and old, tribal members found their traditional healing methods, like herbs, teas and prayer, to be ineffectual.
Conner said visits to the sweathouse is one of the tribes’ oldest traditions, but any of the Cayuse’s attempts to purify the body through sweat likely exacerbated measles symptoms by causing dehydration.
Conner said Whitman’s medical treatments didn’t prove to be any more successful. To many Cayuse, it appeared that Whitman’s treatments were curing white people while proving fatal to tribal members.
A deadly disease combined with the growing encroachment of tribal land and trade by white settlers created an atmosphere of fear, an atmosphere that wasn’t aided by Whitman’s routine poisoning of meats and gardens to teach the Cayuse “lessons” on asking for permission.
The Cayuse, assisted by some Umatilla and Nez Perce, killed Whitman in 1847, but the measles still took its toll.
Conner said the Cayuse didn’t take headcounts at that time, but the measles likely killed half of its members.
Measles gripped the Cayuse tightly because nobody — Indian or non-Indian — knew the importance of self-isolating and distancing.
Sams said many of the tribal members who did survive the measles outbreak had either chosen to isolate or unintentionally isolated by hunting, fishing or gathering while the disease swept through the area.
The tribes put an emphasis on those practices during the height of the shutdown, even temporarily banning traditional sweating for a time with the idea that putting multiple tribal members in an enclosed, warm environment might hasten the spread.
Sams said the tribal government faced pushback for those decisions, but they were aided by support from Armand Minthorn, a tribal leader.
“(He said) tribal sweat is a component of our religion, but it’s not the main component, which is to still be able to pray and sing,” Sams recalled. “And you can continue to do that, even without sweat.”
Although measles is no longer a threat to the tribes, Conner said members are still vulnerable to the latest pandemic because of conditions that are more common on the reservation like diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma.
Conner said the tribes of 2020 can glean one central lesson from the Cayuse of 1847.
“If there is a through line it is this: The abundance of caution is worth the time that it takes to be patient to protect our people,” she said. “(It’s about) not rushing headlong into reopening, being particularly careful about the stages and phases of how we do that.”
The casino
When the Wildhorse Resort and Casino reopened its doors on May 28, it did so with little fanfare or advertising.
But CEO Gary George said the pent-up demand was there, so much so that the first Saturday back turned into one of the biggest days in end-day revenue in Wildhorse history.
George said staff were caught off guard by the briskness of business and are now better prepared for the weekends, and a cursory glance across the casino floor makes it seem like the pre-COVID days.
But a closer look quickly dispels that notion.
Every customer and employee is now required to wear masks while standing or moving about the facility. While such a move has occasionally turned contentious in other parts of the country, George said most customers haven’t proved resistant.
The casino dramatically reduced capacity on the casino floor, meaning the ballroom is now occupied with rows of gambling machines, the other half a social distance-friendly breakroom for employees.
Once a 24-hour operation, Wildhorse CEO Gary George said staff now closes the casino four days per week for several hours to do deep cleanings, and is cleaning machines after every use.
Everyone who enters the building must also get their external temperature checked by a camera before proceeding.
The Wildhorse is branding its new health and safety precautions “Priority One,” and George said some new practices, like the reduced smoking area, may become permanent.
Most of Wildhorse’s more than 900 employees are back on the job, although some are still at home because of their age or compromised immune systems.
The Wildhorse closure wasn’t the only restriction lifted in recent weeks.
The tribes recently expanded their gathering limit from 10 to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. The Nixyaawii Governance Center is reopening on June 15 to employees with limited public access.
Although the reservation may be starting to reopen, the cautious approach to pandemics, honed over more than a century, remains in place.
The tribes have reached Tier 3 in their reopening plan, advancing through each phase based on hitting certain data benchmarks.
Tier 5 represents a return to normal operations, but Sams said the tribal government intends to extend its emergency declaration through the end of the year given the likelihood that COVID-19 may spike again once the cold weather returns.
