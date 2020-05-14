After further review, state approves Umatilla and Morrow counties' reopening applications

UMATILLA COUNTY — Despite some delay, Umatilla and Morrow counties will be back open for business, sort of, starting Friday.
Hours after Gov. Kate Brown announced that 28 other counties were approved to enter Phase 1 of reopening during a press conference Thursday, officials from Umatilla and Morrow counties finally got the go ahead after a frustrating morning.
"It's difficult to express the enormous relief of frustration right now," Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said.
Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay shared relief that the approval would appease residents who were already voicing dissatisfaction with the delay.
"It's huge," she said. "We could already see that the reaction wasn't going to be good."
The first phase of Brown’s plan allows restaurants, bars, personal service providers and retailers to reopen with modified accommodations specific to each business sector. Counties were able to begin applying to enter this phase last week but had to show the ability to meet conditions outlined by the state.
Those conditions include declining levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions over a 14-day period, minimum levels of testing and contact tracing capacity, hospital surge capacity, outbreak contingencies and personal protection equipment stocks.
Both counties submitted their respective applications May 8, and Umatilla County officials were confident they'd demonstrated the ability to meet the state's criteria.
During the press conference, Brown had said the state requested additional information from county officials and was working closely with them in hopes of making a public announcement "as soon as possible."
“My job is to make hard decisions, even when they are unpopular,” Brown said. “And when it comes to the health and safety of Oregoninans, the buck stops right here.”
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said the state was specifically seeking additional information about each county's contact tracing.
"We want to make sure we have the appropriate data to make an informed decision and we'll make that decision as quickly as we can," Allen said.
Jefferson County was the only other county that Brown said required additional information before a decision was made, and Marion and Polk counties also weren't approved Thursday and will have their plans reevaluated each week.
Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties were the only three counties that have yet to submit an application.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.