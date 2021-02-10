PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton is committed to finding a way to provide continuing support to homeless students in the Pendleton School District. The past three years, the service club has held a Love Keeps Us Warm fundraiser around Valentine's Day to raise money for its KARE (Kids At Risk Empowered) project.
However, while still in the midst of a global pandemic, the group decided to host a virtual fundraiser. Event chairwoman Debbie McBee said virtual planning was new to the Altrusans, but they quickly warmed up to the idea.
"The need for our homeless students has not decreased, so we still need to raise funds to help these homeless students who are still attending school under even more difficult circumstances than usual," McBee said.
Susie Fritsch, Altrusa KARE Committee chair, agreed, saying despite the current challenges, many homeless students are still enrolled and participating in school. Altrusa, she said, wants to support them in any way that they can.
"Homeless students have very disrupted lives," Fritsch said. "Apart from no home or constant bed to sleep in at night, they often don't have the benefit of school supplies, warm clothes, internet service, and they usually do not want to seem different from their classmates — but they are determined enough to still be going to school."
In 2016, the first year of the KARE project, the program served 23 homeless students, McBee said. Since then, the numbers have seen a steady increase, with the 2019-20 school year providing help to 91 homeless students. Money is used to purchase such things as winter clothing, shoes, coats, tents and sleeping bags, as well as toiletries and school supplies.
This year, McBee said they have 35 identified homeless students that have been helped to date. However, she said they're sure there are more who need assistance. With comprehensive distance learning, McBee said it's harder to identify and connect with homeless students.
The February 2020 flooding in Pendleton provided additional challenges. Many families, McBee said, lost their homes, or at least their furniture, clothing or personal items.
Altrusa was able to help some of those "newly homeless" at that time, she said. In addition, the Pendleton Woolen Mills made a $12,000 donation to the Altrusa KARE project after the floods to help make purchases for families who lost personal items.
For more information about the KARE project or the virtual fundraiser, email Fritsch at fritsch.farm@yahoo.com or call McBee at 541-276-3796. Also, donations are accepted throughout the year. Mail checks to Altrusa of Pendleton/KARE, P.O. Box 1735, Pendleton, OR 97801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.