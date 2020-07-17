UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County reached 1,261 cases of COVID-19 with another 42 confirmed cases reported on Friday, July 17, according to a press release.
Umatilla County is fourth among Oregon's 36 counties in total cases, trailing only Washington, Multnomah and Marion counties.
According to data published by the Oregon Health Authority on July 15, 629 cases are located in the Hermiston ZIP code, more than any other individual ZIP code in the entire state and more than 30 counties' total cases.
There are now 12 hospitalizations after an additional two county residents who have tested positive for the virus are now hospitalized, according to the July 17 release. The ninth death of a resident with the virus was reported on July 16.
Of the county's 1,261 cases, 213 are currently considered active, while 1,039 are considered inactive. Someone is considered inactive if it's been at least 10 days since that individual began showing symptoms and at least 72 hours since they've had any symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or diarrhea.
Seventy-seven of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, meaning the individual has been reportedly exposed to the virus and is showing symptoms but has not yet tested positive for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.