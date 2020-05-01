Another 56 COVID-19 cases uncovered at Tyson

WALLA WALLA — Coronavirus test results for 400 employees at Tyson Fresh Meats reported Thursday afternoon with 56 more employees confirmed positive for COVID-19.
The results were part of the first wave of tests processed for the approximately 1,400 employees at the plant. Additional results are expected to return through the weekend, according to a news release from Community Health.
The numbers, the latest available by press time today, showed nearly 15% of employees are carrying or infected with the virus.
An initial report from Walla Walla County Department of Community Health on Thursday reported 75 positive cases of the batch of 400 tests. But a little more than an hour later, the number was adjusted to 56.
"There were duplicates," Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said via email. "Likely we reported too soon. We needed to clean our data more."
Of the 56 new workers testing positive, four reside in Walla Walla County and 31 are in the Benton-Franklin Health District, composed of Benton and Franklin counties. One is from Umatilla County in Oregon and the communities of origin for the additional 20 were yet to be determined.
This brings Walla Walla County's total cases linked to the Wallula beef processing facility, the largest in the state, to 13.
The vast majority of employees testing positive reside in Benton and Franklin counties, where updated numbers show at least 189 cases in those communities connected to Tyson. The Benton-Franklin Health District website did not include updated numbers from Thursday's results as of press time.
In the release, Community Health officials reiterated contact tracing will be conducted for any COVID-19-infected Tyson employees.
Those who have tested negative are eligible to return to work, according to the release, while positive-tested employees can only return to work after being symptom-free for seven days.
When the plant is fully operational, Community Health will require the company to screen employees for symptoms, check temperatures of employees, practice social distancing, install plexiglass dividers in common areas and communicate COVID-19 precautions with all employees clearly, including non-English speakers.
A spokesperson for Tyson earlier this week said the company was already adhering to those guidelines.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla County as a whole is reportedly up to 77 total cases as of Thursday evening. Of that total, 51 live in Walla Walla, 13 in College Place, 10 in the Burbank/Wallula area, two in Prescott and one in the Touchet/Lowden area.
Umatilla County reported Thursday afternoon a total of 56 cases. Umatilla County Health updates numbers after the Union-Bulletin goes to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.