UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced another 164 COVID-19 cases from over the weekend as the county’s weeks-long coronavirus surge continues.
Compiling numbers from Friday afternoon, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning, the county now reports a total of 1,434 cases.
Inactive cases now outnumber active cases 1,135-290, although the county’s hospitalized rate grew from 12 to 14. Nine people have died while having COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.
Umatilla County continues to display a high positive test rate, with 16% of the 8,287 cases coming back positive.
As the uptick continues, the public health department is still recommending face coverings while in public, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.
The walls of Umatilla County’s two state prisons haven't prevented the virus’ spread into them.
In a Monday email, Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution spokesman Ron Miles wrote that there are 23 positive cases amongst inmates, 11 pending and another 24 negative tests. Five staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
To try to slow the spread, EOCI has put 37 inmates into medical isolation.
Umatilla County and its neighbor to the west, Morrow County, have the two highest COVID-19 rates per 100,000 in the state.
In an update covering July 19, Morrow County hit the 200-case threshold when it announced seven new cases. More than 9 out of 10 reported cases come from the Boardman and Irrigon areas, with only 10 total cases coming from south county communities. Morrow County Emergency Management reports no hospitalizations and only one total death.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center is reporting 44 total cases on the reservation, with the cases coming from 750 tests.
