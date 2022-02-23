PENDLETON — In the waning days of Oregon’s mask mandate, a prominent anti-COVID-19 restriction group is holding a large indoor event on city of Pendleton property.
Open Oregon, a nonprofit “focused on the preservation of American Civil Liberties,” is holding an event called the Liberty Assembly on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Vert Auditorium. According to Open Oregon’s website, for a recommended donation of $20, attendees can meet “fellow Patriots, hear from local leaders and get inspired by the stories and philosophies of Oregon’s most exciting freedom fighters.” The lineup of speakers includes Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer and Umatilla County Board of Commissioners candidate HollyJo Beers.
Much of Open Oregon’s activity is dedicated toward opposing COVID-19 restrictions, including the state’s mask mandate, which is expected to lift by March 31 at the latest. While an event at the Vert would fall under the state’s indoor masking guidelines, Pendleton Convention Center Director Pat Beard, who’s responsible for managing the Vert, said it’s not his responsibility to enforce the mandate.
“I’m in the job of forcing people to wear a mask,” he said.
Beard said the city would encourage event organizers to promote mask wearing and even would provide masks if requested, but the responsibility of enforcement wasn’t with the city.
“The onus of mandating who attends is the event promoter and organizers’ responsibility,” he said.
Open Oregon is a 501(c)4 nonprofit, a “social welfare organization” that’s allowed to participate in political activities as long as they’re not the primary focus of the group. The Open Oregon website features several posts questioning the efficacy of masks and criticizing government agencies for requiring people to wear them.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, masks are an effective tool to reduce transmission of COVID-19.
