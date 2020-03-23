You are the owner of this article.
Arts center provides materials to accompany craft videos

Drive-up crafts
Pendleton Center for the Arts Director Roberta Lavadour distributes family craft packs containing materials for craft project videos posted to the center’s website. The arts center closed to the public in order to curb potential transmission of COVID-19.

 Staff photo by Kathy Aney

PENDLETON — COVID-19 has cramped our style.

Fortunately, options for those in self-quarantine are growing. Restaurants offer takeout/delivery and musicians are streaming performances. You can take virtual tours of places, such as the Versailles, Sistine Chapel, San Diego Zoo and Georgia Aquarium.

The Pendleton Center for the Arts on Saturday added curbside crafts to the list of activities you can do while social distancing. Just before noon, a line of cars stretched down Main Street, their occupants waiting to receive free family craft packs. The paper sacks contained materials normally used in Saturday classes at the center, which closed to help reduce risk of spreading coronavirus. Craft packs included construction paper, paper cups, stickers, straws, crayons, pencils and other simple items.

PCA Director Robert Lavadour, wearing a homemade mask, handed a sack into each vehicle. A nearby sign, donated by Hodgen Distributing, proclaimed “Drive up only — While they last.” Each time, she explained that the contents were a wacky mix of art supplies with nothing fancy like paint or brushes. She referred everyone to the daily craft tutorials posted to the center’s Facebook page to find ways to creatively use the materials.

As Lavadour dealt with the traffic, volunteer Connie Macomber, also wearing a homemade mask, arranged the packs in rows for easy access. Her German shepherd, Pia, lay nearby, watching patiently. Macomber, her partner Ron Fonger and their friend Tammy McKay had assembled the craft packs the previous day.

In just over two hours, the 170 bags were all but gone, with the remaining 10 delivered to families at their homes. Lavadour wasn’t surprised at the response.

“It shows the need people have to do creative things during this time,” she said.

The videos so far include how to make pinprick pictures (with a piece of heavy paper, cardboard, picture from a magazine and a pin), a loudmouth critter (construction paper, scissors and glue) and a junk mail collage (junk mail, scissors and glue).

After Saturday’s curbside event, Lavadour posted to the PCA Facebook page.

“We can't even tell you what a wonderful experience it was today handing out Creativity kits at our curb,” she wrote. “Parents were so thankful and kids were excited. It's good to validate what I've always suspected ... art-making is at the core of what gives us comfort and renewed energy in times like this. Creative problem solving will save the day.”

The arts center will also offer virtual tours of exhibits. Currently, one can browse the “Tiny Trailers” exhibit of work by painter Paula Vixie in the art center’s Lorenzen Board Room Gallery.

Currently showing in the main gallery is work of Kara Walker, from the collections of Jordan Schnitzer and his Family Foundation. The center postponed all classes and activities until April 2, but groups of four people or fewer can schedule private 30-minute gallery visits. In the interest of social distancing, visitors will travel a hands-free route through the space. Between visits, staff will sanitize railings and doors.

