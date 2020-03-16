PENDLETON — In the face of an exponentially expanding virus, St. Anthony Hospital declared its own version of a state of emergency on Monday.
St. Anthony President Harry Geller told a small Rotary Club audience that the hospital’s “external disaster plan” would allow the hospital to access medical equipment from a national inventory and expand the number of hospital beds it has available to address the coronavirus.
Geller said St. Anthony’s 25 beds were almost all being used Monday, but the hospital could expand to 60 beds in anticipation of a surge of COVID-19 cases. If needed, Geller said the hospital could erect tents in the parking lot to create more room for coronavirus cases.
As another measure, Geller said St. Anthony canceled many of its elective surgeries this week to free up medical equipment for potential COVID-19 cases.
The coronavirus has the potential to be far deadlier than the seasonal flu, with Geller pointing out that the current U.S. mortality rate for COVID-19 was 1.7% while the flu’s rate was 0.1%. He added that it was hard to draw a “distinct conclusion” from the numbers, but “simple math” showed that the coronavirus had 17 times the mortality rate as influenza.
“Right now, in the United States, we have 4,200 positive COVID cases. … That number is doubling every six days. It’s increasing exponentially, and that’s where the CDC is concerned,” he said.
As the coronavirus continues to spread in Oregon, the state is on a path to run out of hospital beds particularly by next month without a significant slowing of the disease or drastic response by public health officials.
Gov. Kate Brown and her health team Monday afternoon announced new statewide restrictions while mapping out a plan to boost the capacity of hospitals to deal with the expected wave of patients infected with COVID-19.
She banned gatherings of 25 or more — a substantial change from earlier prohibitions of gatherings of 250 or more. She ordered restaurants and bars to stop sit-down dining, but allowed them to provide delivery or takeout service.
“Isolation from our friends and neighbors is the only way to flatten the curve of transmission and get Oregon through this,” Brown said.
The state now has a total of 47 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a press release from the Oregon Health Authority. The health authority announced eight new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.
OHA is reporting two new cases each in Benton and Deschutes counties and one new case each in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer and epidemiologist. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”
State health officials revealed the results of modeling done by Oregon Health and Science University of how the pandemic virus will hit Oregon. They repeated earlier forecasts of 75,000 infected Oregonians but added that they expected the number of known cases to double every six days without strong action.
Dr. Dana Hargunani, the chief medical officer for the Oregon Health Authority, starkly explained what would happen if a spike in cases can’t be averted.
“We will not be able to save everyone,” Hagunani said.
She said physicians could face “heartbreaking decisions” as Oregon “a stark new phase” with the virus.
Dr. Renee Edwards, OHSU chief medical officer, said the modeling showed Oregon would need an additional 1,000 hospital beds and 400 intensive care unit beds to accommodate the surge. The state’s 62 hospitals have 6,600 beds.
Edwards said that 20% of those who contract COVID-19 would require hospitalization.
Oregon needs to quickly add hospital beds across the state to cope.
She said that OHSU, for example, could need 80 ICU beds for expected COVID-19 patients by mid-April — double what it has.
“This happens to be near our current ICU capacity,” she said. “And on a normal day, our ICU is already full of Oregonians who need critical care, even without the COVID crisis.”
Brown said the state intended to “expand bed capacity by adding beds in non-hospital settings,” although she didn’t elaborate.
Oregon has one of the lowest per-capita bed rates nationally. The state has just 1.6 hospital beds per 1,000 people, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
In Portland, Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Providence Health and OHSU plan to operate as a single entity to build capacity, coordinate medical responses and prevent a shortage of hospital beds.
While the effort is based in the Portland area, Brown said it could function as a model for the rest of the state.
———
East Oregonian reporter Antonio Sierra contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.