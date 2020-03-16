Local hospitals tightening nonpatient access

PENDLETON — With coronavirus cases on the rise across Oregon, Umatilla County’s two hospitals are tightening nonpatient access to their facilities.

Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston released its new guidelines in a press release Monday:

• Visiting the campus without needing essential medical services is strongly discouraged

• Children under 13 should not visit unless visiting a parent who is a patient

• Patients needing essential services but are not visiting the emergency room are encouraged to call ahead

Additionally, Good Shepherd is only opening certain entrances between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.: the entrances for the emergency room, the Good Shepherd Medical Group Clinic, the pharmacy, the medical plaza main entrance and the Columbia Professional Plaza front entrance. In the evening hours, the only open entrance will be to the emergency room.

In its own Monday announcement, St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton made similar measures:

• Only one healthy visitor per patient at a time

• No children under 14 anywhere in the hospital unless they are a patient

• All patients and visitors will be screened at the main entrance, where they will have their temperatures checked

St. Anthony is also encouraging all patients who feel like they may have symptoms of coronavirus to call ahead before visiting the hospital.

St. Anthony spokeswoman Emily Smith said potential coronavirus cases need to call ahead so medical staff can prepare properly, like donning masks and gowns.

Smith said patients experiencing serious symptoms like shortness of breath can visit without advanced notice, but she still encouraged someone close to them to call ahead.

— Antonio Sierra, East Oregonian