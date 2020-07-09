Good Shepherd to offer drive-through testing

On July 8, the Good Shepherd Health Care System announced it was holding a free drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic on Monday, July 13 from 7-11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Columbia Professional Plaza, 1050 W. Elm St. in Hermiston (enter on the Elm Street side).

The event is limited to 160 slots on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is open on Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 541-667-3459. Results are expected to take between two and seven days and can be checked online at www.gshealth.org/myhealth.

“This is a test run for drive-thru testing capacity in our community,” Jodi Gavel, GSHCS infection preventionist, said in a news release. “If the demand is there and all goes smoothly, we anticipate opening up more opportunities for drive-thru testing in the near future.”