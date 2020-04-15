You are the owner of this article.
featured

Assistance for local homeless population restricted due to funding limitations

Marigold Hotel

Pendleton’s Marigold Hotel has been serving as the temporary home for more than 60 unhoused people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The hotel’s rooms, paid for through money from the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon and other local outreach organizations, have been mostly full as a result.

 Staff photo by Ben Lonergan

PENDLETON — After reevaluating its available funding, the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO) restricted its housing assistance program on Wednesday that had provided shelter to about 60 homeless individuals at Pendleton's Marigold Hotel for the last 26 days. 

Local lodging assistance is now only available to people over the age of 65, people with compromised health conditions per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and people seeking permanent housing solutions to meet their long-term housing needs.

“Those seeking lodging assistance must complete all necessary paperwork required by CAPECO. Contact CAPECO to confirm that you are eligible to stay. If you do not meet the above criteria you will need to vacate the property by 11 a.m. on 4/15/2020,” an update posted to the organization’s website stated.

It’s unknown how many of those who had been staying at the motel fit that criteria, or how much funding remains available for those who do.

CAPECO didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The funding, which was allocated by the Community Action Partnership of Oregon and Oregon Housing and Community Services, provided free stays on a first-come-first-served basis in the motel’s 46 rooms to address the heightened risks of COVID-19 among homeless populations.

Pendleton City Councilor Carole Innes took initiative of the program and worked with David Haskett, a local activist and advocate for the homeless population, after CAPECO said it didn’t have the staff to coordinate it. Together, Innes and Haskett also helped connect the more than 60 people who stayed at the motel with food and other resources during their stay.

CAPECO typically refers those in immediate need of housing assistance to the Pendleton Warming Station, but it’s been closed for the past month due to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

