At least 595 patients are fully recovered in the state

Editor's Note

This article was originally published by The Oregonian/OregonLive

SALEM — At least 595 Oregonians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus — about a third of the known cases — are no longer believed to be infected with the illness, new data compiled by state health officials show.

The figures, released Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, offer the first statewide snapshot of recoveries since the pandemic touched down in the state nearly eight weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, there were 2,059 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 78 deaths.

The health authority’s recovery data was based on the 1,853 known coronavirus patients through Sunday.

It found 595 of them, or 32%, had fully recovered while another 682, or 37%, remained sick with the illness. State health officials said they were still assessing the recovery status of the remaining 576 cases, but did not provide additional details.

The health authority said it considers coronavirus patients recovered if they don’t display the symptoms of coughing, fever or shortness of breath for 72 hours. Those who are asymptomatic are considered recovered seven days after their last positive test.

According to state health officials, the recovery time for all cases ranged from 10 to 20 days with a median recovery time of 14 days.

For those patients hospitalized, recovery times ranged from 11.5 to 24 days with a median of 16 days.

State health officials didn’t provide a breakdown of cases by county, and most local health departments haven’t made their recovery data public. The one exception has been Lane County: As of Wednesday morning, 21 of the county’s 48 patients had made full recoveries.

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.