WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, has been named to the House Natural Resources Committee. The freshman lawmaker will sit on the panel that deals with legislation affecting water, land, energy, mining and forests.
Bentz said in a statement he hoped to use his experience as a rancher, water rights attorney and legislator to address national policies. He said a top priority is changing land management rules to reduce wildfires.
Bentz represents Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers all or part of 20 counties in Eastern, Central and Southern Oregon.
