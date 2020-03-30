Blue Mountains forests close developed recreation sites

PENDLETON — The Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests are temporarily closing all developed recreation sites to align with direction from state governors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The closure applies to campgrounds, trailhead facilities, picnic areas, rental cabins, sno-parks and boat ramps across the forests’ shared footprint in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Forest roads, trails, and general forest lands remain open to the public, but all visitors are urged to practice social distancing.
The three national forests in the Blue Mountains are jointly taking these measures to encourage compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. The governors of Oregon, Washington and Idaho have called for residents to stay home and avoid any non-essential travel or gatherings. Additionally, these closures will reduce potential pressure on emergency services in rural communities. Those who become lost, injured or otherwise in need of assistance, while recreating in the forest, may strain limited search, rescue and health care resources at a time when there are no resources to spare.
"We recognize the impact that these closures will have on people looking to the outdoors for a respite from these challenging times, but protecting community health and safety is our first priority," the release said. "This action will significantly reduce risks to forest visitors, employees, volunteers, and contractors from coronavirus."
While developed recreation sites are closed, the national forests are currently open. At this time, commercial and private activities, such as timber harvest, grazing and dispersed recreation, may continue. All reservations made for forest recreation facilities during the temporary closure will be fully refunded.
