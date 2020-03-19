BMCC moves more classes online

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is moving more classes to an online format after Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order prohibiting in-person college classes, lab and instruction from March 23 to April 26.
BMCC had already begun voluntarily moving classes online voluntarily, but the governor’s executive order only makes narrow exceptions to the rule.
According to a press release, an exemption allows BMCC to continue offering in-person nursing and diesel courses with strict social distancing measures, but students and members of the public are otherwise discouraged from visiting the college’s campuses.
“BMCC remains operational and will continue to serve students and the community through this crisis, just in a new, remote way,” BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier said in a statement. “We know life is changing dramatically for so many in our communities, and BMCC wants to be a consistent and reliable resource.
Instead, the college wants students to use phone, email, or Zoom, a video communication software, to contact BMCC staff or faculty.
Zoom is also used in online classes, and for students without internet access, BMCC is setting up “Zoom Rooms” at each campus, including Pendleton, Hermiston, Milton-Freewater, and Boardman.
As a result of the transition to online learning, BMCC will be delaying the start of the spring term until April 6.
While online classes usually incur an extra fee, the college is waiving those fees for spring term classes.
