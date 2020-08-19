PENDLETON — Like their counterparts in K-12, Blue Mountain Community College is starting the year online.
At a BMCC Board of Education special meeting on Aug. 18, the board approved a COVID-19 reopening plan that won’t see its on-campus provisions go into effect until winter term at the earliest.
President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier told the board that the decision to go to a distance learning model for the fall term was made after hearing from staff members how concerned they were about reopening with in-person instruction.
At the meeting, a BMCC staff member shared a result from a recent staff survey that showed more than three-quarters of the college faculty were opposed to returning to in-person teaching.
“I couldn’t live with myself (if I said,) ‘Hey you’re coming back to face-to-face,’ and somebody gets sick, and worse, passes away,” Bailey-Fougnier said.
BMCC’s “Return to Campus Plan” features many of the safeguards schools have planned out for a return to in-person teaching: face mask requirements, social distancing and small class sizes.
Certain services, such as testing centers and campus tours, would be limited until the local COVID-19 situation was contained enough to allow them.
Although the reopening plan was made with input from dozens of staff members, Bailey-Fougnier admitted the college didn’t collect many opinions from students as to how the college should open its doors.
“We’ve tried to seek them out, but we just haven’t gotten a massive amount of advice from them,” he said.
Jane Hill, the chair of the board, asked Bailey-Fougnier would would happen if the college was cleared to reopen its doors for the winter term.
Once BMCC is ready to offer in-person classes, Bailey-Fougnier said the college would phase in campus operations rather than doing it all at once to accommodate students who never had a chance to move to Pendleton to attend classes.
“We’re not throwing the doors open the minute we get to the next phase,” Hill said.
BMCC has faced a tough 2020. A $2.8 million budget shortfall forced the college to eliminate about two-dozen positions, including a round of layoffs. Additionally, state budget woes led the Legislature to cut a significant amount of its funding for the college’s FARM II project, which is now postponed.
Now, BMCC’s campuses will be open only by appointment.
At the end of the meeting, Hill concluded with a tongue-in-cheek takeaway: Local pets would see a surge in free college instruction as their owners took classes online.
