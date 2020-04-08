Boardman health care provider receives additional funding

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday that more than $12 million in federal grants will be available for health centers statewide to support their work responding to COVID-19 in their communities.
The Columbia River Community Health Services in Boardman was the lone health center in Umatilla and Morrow counties to receive funding, landing $600,230.
“Front-line health care providers working round-the-clock in community clinics throughout the state to keep Oregonians healthy during a global pandemic need support in real time,” Wyden said. “Much more needs to be done, but I am gratified these grants will be going to help Oregon’s health care heroes perform their life-and-death duties in every nook and cranny throughout our state.”
The $12.4 million in federal Department of Health and Human Services grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will help clinics statewide to provide care for Oregonians during the challenges posed by this public health crisis.
“We all owe an unimaginable debt to the dedicated health professionals who are working hard on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis,” Merkley said. “Every day, they are reporting to hospitals and clinics in every corner of our state to take care of our fellow Oregonians. Now, it’s our job to support them, by making sure that they have the resources they need to treat patients and keep themselves safe.”
The Columbia River Community Health Services also received $55,087 in March through the Health Resources and Services Administration to help address the coronavirus crisis.
