Boardman health care provider receives funding

WASHINGTON — Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), will distribute nearly $2 million in funding among 30 health centers across Oregon to help address the coronavirus crisis.
The Columbia River Community Health Services in Boardman was the lone health center in Umatilla and Morrow counties to receive funding, landing $55,087.
“Health care professionals in every corner of our state have been working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic on the frontlines,” Merkley said. “One of the most important things we can do to support them, their efforts, and their health is making sure that they have all of the personal protective equipment and supplies they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”
The grant awards will support emergency planning and response efforts, including but not limited to expanding COVID-19 screening and testing capacity, and purchasing supplies, such as personal protective equipment and providing safety education.
“Medical providers working 24-7 across our state to protect Oregonians’ health during this global pandemic deserve the fullest support with personal protective equipment and more,” Wyden said. “These grants will help to provide the urgently needed support they need to perform their life-saving work and stay safe while doing their job.”
