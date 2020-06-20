PENDLETON — Sounds of what seemed like a relic of the past could be heard near the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on Wednesday morning.
The cracking of baseball bats, the smack of a ball in a leather glove, and the excited cheers of young athletes echoed from Fallen Field as Pendleton’s 18U and 16U summer ball teams got together for a morning practice in preparation for a new season.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic effectively put a stop to Pendleton High School’s spring sports season and left many high school athletes with a void that needed filling, the Buckaroo Baseball Club’s summer teams — the 18U Hodgen Distributing and the 16U Pepsi Diamondjaxx — are giving many of those athletes the season they were denied, even if there’s no guarantee that they will be allowed to play any of their games.
“Everything is up in the air right now,” Hodgen Distributing general manager TJ Haguewood said as he watched his team run drills. “The big thing about this is, we wouldn’t be able to do this if it wasn’t for our sponsors, Hodgen Distributing and Pepsi. They were excited to sponsor our seasons, no matter how long or short might be. As well as the Round-Up and Happy Canyon, for giving us a field. It’s a blessing.”
Pendleton’s summer teams have been at practice for nearly two weeks now, with their first tournament of the season slated for next weekend, which will be hosted in Selah and will run Friday through Sunday. However, the season could still be taken from them at a moment’s notice in order to maintain the teams’ health and safety.
Hermiston’s summer team, Haguewood said, has been unable to begin practice yet, as they are without a field. Other teams in their league, such as La Grande and Baker, have recently had city-owned fields released to them to use for practices and games.
“It’s day to day,” Haguewood said. “We’re talking about schedules and games, but it can all change. Everyone’s definitely rearing and ready to go, but Hood River, which is in our league, doesn’t have Phase 2 opening.”
Haguewood, along with co-general manager Travis Zander, Hodgen Distributing head coach Wes Armstrong, and Pepsi Diamondjaxx coaches Nick Bower and Brett Swanson, have been meeting with other coaches from their league in an effort to put together a summer season for their teams. In the past, Hodgen Distributing would play games throughout June and July every Wednesday and Saturday, while the Diamondjaxx would hit the diamond every Tuesday and Friday.
Despite the uncertainty that the pandemic has placed upon the season, the Pendleton athletes were just excited to be out on the field with their teammates once again.
“It feels amazing,” said Tucker Zander, a shortstop for Hodgen Distributing and an upcoming Buckaroo senior. “It’s the best to be out here with the guys again. We were pretty bummed that we didn’t get our spring season. We’re just out here taking it light and getting ready for July. Everyone’s getting a lot of reps and a lot of at-bats.”
While the athletes are enjoying the catharsis of finally being able to play the sport they love again, the looming presence of COVID-19 has not been forgotten. To ensure everyone’s health, equipment is disinfected periodically throughout each practice, and social distancing measures are being observed.
“We tell the kids, if you’re not feeling well, stay home,” Haguewood said. “This isn’t like high school where they’re training for varsity. We just want the kids to be active. We know COVID is around. We know we have to be careful.”
The Buckaroo Baseball Club even provides face masks for their athletes to use, colored in Pendleton’s school colors and printed with the club’s logo on the center. Even with the extra precautions set in place, however, there’s not much that can stifle the team’s enthusiasm to be playing the sport they love again.
“It’s definitely more relaxed since we don’t really know when we’re able to play and when we’re not,” said Curtis Simons, an upcoming Pendleton senior and a second baseman and shortstop for Hodgen Distributing, “but it’s been fun. Everyone is looking really good and hitting really well. Everyone is happy to be out here.”
