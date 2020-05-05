featured

Brown announces limited opening of state recreational areas

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday the limited opening of some state parks, outdoor recreation facilities and areas across Oregon for day use effective immediately, with camping opportunities becoming available as federal, state, local and private providers are able to prepare their facilities for visitors.

According to a press release from Brown’s office, ski resorts will also be able to resume activities under a new executive order that will be forthcoming. As this limited reopening occurs, it is essential that Oregonians recreate responsibly to protect the health, wellness, and safety of themselves and others in local communities, Brown said in the release.

“Enjoying Oregon’s beauty and bounty is one of our state's time-honored traditions,” she said. “As we begin to slowly open up recreation sites, state parks, and ski areas opportunities, it is critical we ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers and the public. And that begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be good stewards of our parks and each other.”

Under Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order, not all outdoor recreation areas were closed. However, as concerns about public health and safety due to crowding and lack of physical distancing grew, Brown supported the decisions of local, state and federal jurisdictions to close sites to protect the health and safety of their communities.

Earlier this week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced some parks would open again as part of a phased-in relaxing of outdoor recreation restrictions imposed by his emergency coronavirus stay-home order. The state parks, along with other public lands and water-access points have been closed since late March.

Oregon’s outdoor recreation providers and the Oregon Health Authority have partnered to create recommendations for safely and gradually offering limited outdoor recreation opportunities. This approach will not open all day use and camping opportunities at once.

Reopening outdoor recreation areas will be a phased approach as it becomes safe for some communities and recreational providers to do so, and will change the way that Oregonians visit some familiar sites. Columbia River Gorge parks and recreation areas, as well as coastal areas that are not yet ready to welcome visitors back, will remain closed for now, while the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department coordinates with local jurisdictions and partners in Washington to determine the appropriate timing for reopening.

